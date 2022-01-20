ABI Multifamily Brokers $3.8M Sale of Vara Multifamily Property in Phoenix

Located in Phoenix, Vara features 21 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts.

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has arranged the sale of Vara, an apartment community located at 2922 N. 35th St. in Phoenix. A California-based buyer acquired the property for $3.8 million, or $180,476 per unit, from California-based seller.

Vara features 21 units consisting of 19 one-bedroom/one-bath units and two two-bedroom/one-bath units. The property was built in 1968 and renovated in 2017. Each unit is metered for electricity.

John Klocek and Patrick Burch of ABI Multifamily represented the buyer in the deal.