ABI Multifamily Brokers $33.5M Sale of Park Central Luxury Townhomes in Phoenix

Park Central Luxury Townhomes in Phoenix features 56 townhome-style units, a pool and gated access.

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has arranged the sale of Park Central Luxury Townhomes, a rental property located at 917 W. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix. Arizona-based FSO Capital Partners acquired the asset from California-based Next Wave Investors for $33.5 million, or $598,214 per unit.

Completed in 2020, Park Central Townhomes features 56 townhomes residences spread across 28 two-story buildings on 3.3 acres. The property offers 54 three-bedroom/two-and-a-half bath and two four-bedroom/three-and-a-half bath units.

Unit amenities include individual hot water heaters and HVAC units; quartz countertops; tile and hardwood flooring; walk-in closets; soft-close cabinets; backyards and walk-out balconies; washers/dryers; fully equipped kitchens; and attached direct-access two-car garages. Community amenities include gated access and a pool.

Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang and Doug Lazovick of ABI Multifamily Institutional Apartment Group represented the buyer and seller in the deal.