REBusinessOnline

ABI Multifamily Brokers $33.5M Sale of Park Central Luxury Townhomes in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

917-Glendale-Ave-Phoenix-AZ

Park Central Luxury Townhomes in Phoenix features 56 townhome-style units, a pool and gated access.

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has arranged the sale of Park Central Luxury Townhomes, a rental property located at 917 W. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix. Arizona-based FSO Capital Partners acquired the asset from California-based Next Wave Investors for $33.5 million, or $598,214 per unit.

Completed in 2020, Park Central Townhomes features 56 townhomes residences spread across 28 two-story buildings on 3.3 acres. The property offers 54 three-bedroom/two-and-a-half bath and two four-bedroom/three-and-a-half bath units.

Unit amenities include individual hot water heaters and HVAC units; quartz countertops; tile and hardwood flooring; walk-in closets; soft-close cabinets; backyards and walk-out balconies; washers/dryers; fully equipped kitchens; and attached direct-access two-car garages. Community amenities include gated access and a pool.

Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang and Doug Lazovick of ABI Multifamily Institutional Apartment Group represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  