ABI Multifamily Brokers $7M Sale of Bella Villas Apartments in Scottsdale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Bella Vista Apartments in Scottdale, Ariz., features 21 two-bedroom/two-bath units, a swimming pool and onsite laundry.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — ABI Multifamily has negotiated the sale of Bella Villas Apartments, a multifamily community in Scottsdale. The property traded for $7 million, or $333,333 per unit. The undisclosed buyer and seller are both based in Arizona.

Built in 1960, Bella Villas Apartments features 21 garden-style, two-bedroom/two-bath floor plans with air conditioning/heating, refrigerators and ranges/ovens. Community amenities include onsite laundry, private yards, covered parking and a community swimming pool.

Royce Munroe of ABI Multifamily represented both parties in the transaction.