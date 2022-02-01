REBusinessOnline

ABI Multifamily Brokers $7M Sale of Bella Villas Apartments in Scottsdale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Bella-Villas-Apts-Scottsdale-AZ

Bella Vista Apartments in Scottdale, Ariz., features 21 two-bedroom/two-bath units, a swimming pool and onsite laundry.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — ABI Multifamily has negotiated the sale of Bella Villas Apartments, a multifamily community in Scottsdale. The property traded for $7 million, or $333,333 per unit. The undisclosed buyer and seller are both based in Arizona.

Built in 1960, Bella Villas Apartments features 21 garden-style, two-bedroom/two-bath floor plans with air conditioning/heating, refrigerators and ranges/ovens. Community amenities include onsite laundry, private yards, covered parking and a community swimming pool.

Royce Munroe of ABI Multifamily represented both parties in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  