ABI Multifamily Brokers $9M Sale of Village 28 Apartment Community in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Phoenix, Village 28 features 25 two-bedroom/one-bath apartments.

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has arranged the sale of Village 28, a multifamily property located at 4750 N. 28th St. in Phoenix. A Washington-based seller sold the asset to a Washington-based buyer for $9 million, or $361,000 per unit.

Built in 1969 and renovated in 2018, Village 28 consists of 25 garden-style, two-bedroom/one-bath units with private patios and in-unit washers/dryers.

John Klocek, Patrick Burch, Mitchell Drake, Carson Griesemer and Dallin Hammond of ABI Multifamily represented both parties in the transaction.