ABI Multifamily Brokers Sale of 181-Unit Verde Vista Apartments in Phoenix

Located in Phoenix, Verde Vista Apartments features 181 apartments, two swimming pools and a playground.

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has arranged the sale of Verde Vista Apartments, a multifamily property located in Phoenix. A California-based buyer acquired the asset from a New Jersey-based seller for $24.5 million, or $135,359 per unit.

Built in 1978, Verde Vista Apartments is a 181-unit, garden-style community comprising eight residential buildings. The property offers a mix of 80 studio units, 94 one-bedroom/one-bath units and seven two-bedroom/two-bath units. Community amenities include two swimming pools, two laundry facilities, a large children’s playground, barbecue grills, an on-site rental office and covered and open parking.

Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang and Doug Lazovick of ABI Multifamily’s Phoenix-based Institutional Apartment Group represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

