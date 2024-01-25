ABI Multifamily Brokers Sale of Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Las Vegas

3
LAS VEGAS — ABI Multifamily has negotiated the sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Las Vegas for a combined $8.9 million, or $121,431 per unit. The undisclosed buyer and seller are both based in Nevada.
Jason Dittenber, Josh McDougall, Anthony Marinello and Bradley Gumm of ABI Multifamily represented the seller in the deal.
The portfolio includes:
- 1163 Blankenship Avenue Apartments, a 36-unit apartment community built in 1976 and renovated in 2022. The property consists of five single-story buildings with 34 one-bedroom/one-bath units, a two-bedroom/two-bath unit and a four-bedroom/two-bath unit.
- The Chicago Apartments, a 28-unit, garden-style apartment property built in 1955 and 1960 with renovations in 2021. The asset consists of five single-story buildings with 20 one-bedroom/one-bath units and eight two-bedroom/one-bath units.
- 216 West Philadelphia Avenue Apartments, a 10-unit community built in 1956 and renovated in 2020. The property consists of one single-story building with eight one-bedroom/one-bath units and two two-bedroom/one-bath units.