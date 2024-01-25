ABI Multifamily Brokers Sale of Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — ABI Multifamily has negotiated the sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Las Vegas for a combined $8.9 million, or $121,431 per unit. The undisclosed buyer and seller are both based in Nevada.

Jason Dittenber, Josh McDougall, Anthony Marinello and Bradley Gumm of ABI Multifamily represented the seller in the deal.

The portfolio includes: