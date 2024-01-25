Thursday, January 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Las-Vegas-Multifamily-Portfolio-Las-Vegas-NV
Located in Las Vegas, the three-property multifamily portfolio includes the 36-unit 1163 Blankenship Avenue Apartments, the 28-unit The Chicago Apartments and the 10-unit 216 West Philadelphia Avenue Apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNevadaWestern

ABI Multifamily Brokers Sale of Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — ABI Multifamily has negotiated the sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Las Vegas for a combined $8.9 million, or $121,431 per unit. The undisclosed buyer and seller are both based in Nevada.

Jason Dittenber, Josh McDougall, Anthony Marinello and Bradley Gumm of ABI Multifamily represented the seller in the deal.

The portfolio includes:

  • 1163 Blankenship Avenue Apartments, a 36-unit apartment community built in 1976 and renovated in 2022. The property consists of five single-story buildings with 34 one-bedroom/one-bath units, a two-bedroom/two-bath unit and a four-bedroom/two-bath unit.
  • The Chicago Apartments, a 28-unit, garden-style apartment property built in 1955 and 1960 with renovations in 2021. The asset consists of five single-story buildings with 20 one-bedroom/one-bath units and eight two-bedroom/one-bath units.
  • 216 West Philadelphia Avenue Apartments, a 10-unit community built in 1956 and renovated in 2020. The property consists of one single-story building with eight one-bedroom/one-bath units and two two-bedroom/one-bath units.

You may also like

Turnberry to Develop 39-Story Hotel-Condo Tower in Nashville

Greystone Provides $18.6M Agency Loan for Keystone Apartments...

Colliers Brokers $16.3M Sale-Leaseback for Distribution Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.5M Sale of Retail...

BWE Provides $16.8M in Agency Financing for Affordable...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 130-Unit Multifamily...

Pocas International Buys 27,893 Industrial Building in Southwest...

Prism Capital Receives $53.9M in Financing for Multifamily...

IPA Arranges $16.6M Sale of Shopping Center in...