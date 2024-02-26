ABI Multifamily Negotiates $5M Purchase of Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio in East Phoenix

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has brokered the acqusition of a two-property apartment portfolio in Phoenix. The 30-unit portfolio traded for $5 million, or $166,667 per unit. The undisclosed buyer and seller are both based in Arizona.

John Klocek and Patrick Burch of ABI Multifamily represented the buyer in the deal.

Built in 1963, Holly Villas Apartments consists of six buildings offering a total of 22 two-bedroom/two-bath apartments. Consisting of six separate lots, the property sits on a total of 1.49 acres.

Built in 1976, 50th Street Apartments features two buildings with seven two-bedroom/one-bath units and one three-bedroom/one-bath unit. The two-lot property sits on a total of 0.48 acres.