Monday, February 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Holly-Villas-Apts-Phoenix-AZ
Located in Phoenix, Holly Villas Apartments features 22 two-bedroom, two-bath apartments.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

ABI Multifamily Negotiates $5M Purchase of Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio in East Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has brokered the acqusition of a two-property apartment portfolio in Phoenix. The 30-unit portfolio traded for $5 million, or $166,667 per unit. The undisclosed buyer and seller are both based in Arizona.

John Klocek and Patrick Burch of ABI Multifamily represented the buyer in the deal.

Built in 1963, Holly Villas Apartments consists of six buildings offering a total of 22 two-bedroom/two-bath apartments. Consisting of six separate lots, the property sits on a total of 1.49 acres.

Built in 1976, 50th Street Apartments features two buildings with seven two-bedroom/one-bath units and one three-bedroom/one-bath unit. The two-lot property sits on a total of 0.48 acres.

You may also like

American Financial Group Sells Industrial Building in Denver...

JLL Arranges $17.9M in Acquisition Financing for Two...

Coldwell Banker Begins Leasing 40-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 58-Unit Assisted Living Community...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.7M Sale of Caliber...

Raleigh-Durham Multifamily Market to See Rent, Occupancy Growth...

Greystone Provides $39M Construction Financing for Affordable Housing...

Kolter Breaks Ground on 252-Unit Alton Osprey Apartments...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 74,234 SF...