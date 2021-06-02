REBusinessOnline

ABI Multifamily Negotiates $69.2M Sale of Parkwood Apartments in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Phoenix, Parkwood Apartments features 344 apartments, a pool/spa, fitness center and playground.

PHOENIX — ABI Multifamily has arranged the sale of Parkwood Apartments, a multifamily property in Phoenix. The asset sold for $69.2 million, or $201,30 per unit. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Built in 2001, Parkwood Apartments consists of 23 residential buildings offering a total of 344 units in a mix of 48 one-bed/one-bath, 48 two-bed/one-bath, 144 two-bed/two-bath and 104 three-bed/two-bath units. All apartments include washers/dryers, air conditioning/heating, vaulted ceilings, private patios, additional storage and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a rental office, fitness center, pool/spa, playground, barbecue grills, picnic area, gated entry and residential parking.

Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang and Doug Lazovick of ABI Multifamily’s Phoenix-based Institutional Apartment Group represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

