Harlow on Main was built in 2020 and features 120 units.
Abide Capital, MCB Acquire Harlow on Main Apartment Complex in Columbus for $16.5M

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Abide Capital Group and joint venture partner MCB Real Estate have acquired Harlow on Main, a 120-unit apartment complex in downtown Columbus, for $16.5 million. Purpose-built for working professionals and recent graduates, the property at 195 E. Main St. in the Civic Center District was completed in 2020. At the time of sale, Harlow on Main was more than 86 percent leased. The asset features 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, structured parking and an amenity suite. WesBanco provided acquisition financing. Newmark marketed the property for sale on behalf of the undisclosed seller.

