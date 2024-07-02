Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Abilene Christian University Signs 25,426 SF Office Lease Renewal in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

ADDISON, TEXAS — Abilene Christian University has signed a 25,426-square-foot office lease renewal in the northern Dallas metro of Addison, about 190 miles east of the private institution’s main campus. The 195,754-square-foot One Hanover Park building offers a conference room, tenant lounge, minimart and onsite banking and car wash services. Tyler Howarth of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. J.J. Leonard and Chase Lopez of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, New York Life Insurance Co.

