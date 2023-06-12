Ability Housing to Develop 92-Unit Affordable Housing Community in St. Augustine, Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. — Ability Housing has announced plans for Villages of New Augustine, a 92-unit affordable housing community to be located at the intersection of North Volusia and Chapin streets in St. Augustine. Upon completion, the development will feature 20 one-bedroom, 36 two-bedroom and 36 three-bedroom apartments across four buildings.

Rental prices will be determined by household income, with 80 percent of units reserved for residents earning 60 percent of area median income (AMI) or less and 10 percent each available for residents earning at or below 33 and 50 percent of AMI thresholds. Amenities at the property will include a community center with a computer lab, library and flexible workspaces and a playground, pavilion, 149 parking spaces and a dedicated walking trail.

Construction on the $25 million project is scheduled to begin this summer. Funding has been secured through state, local and private sources including the Florida Housing Corp., the National Equity Fund and Bank of America.