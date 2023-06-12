Monday, June 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Affordable HousingDevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Ability Housing to Develop 92-Unit Affordable Housing Community in St. Augustine, Florida

by John Nelson

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. — Ability Housing has announced plans for Villages of New Augustine, a 92-unit affordable housing community to be located at the intersection of North Volusia and Chapin streets in St. Augustine. Upon completion, the development will feature 20 one-bedroom, 36 two-bedroom and 36 three-bedroom apartments across four buildings.

Rental prices will be determined by household income, with 80 percent of units reserved for residents earning 60 percent of area median income (AMI) or less and 10 percent each available for residents earning at or below 33 and 50 percent of AMI thresholds. Amenities at the property will include a community center with a computer lab, library and flexible workspaces and a playground, pavilion, 149 parking spaces and a dedicated walking trail.

Construction on the $25 million project is scheduled to begin this summer. Funding has been secured through state, local and private sources including the Florida Housing Corp., the National Equity Fund and Bank of America.

You may also like

PCCP Provides $57M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in...

Walton Global Sells 25-Acre Multifamily Development Parcel in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $24M Sale of Industrial...

Newmark Arranges $20.4M Sale of Distribution Facility in...

ARCO/Murray to Build 972,380 SF Spec Industrial Facility...

BHI Provides $29.2M Construction Loan for Queens Multifamily...

North Palisade Partners Acquires Industrial Development Site in...

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 93-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio...

TailoredSpace to Open 14,000 SF Coworking Site in...