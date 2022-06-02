REBusinessOnline

ABMAR Villa Park Acquires Lab, Warehouse Complex in Henrico County, Virginia for $12.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Virginia

8040-Villa-Park-Dr-Henrico-County-VA

LabCorp and Technology Integration Group are tenants at Villa Park I, a 74,862-square-foot flex property in Henrico County, Va.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA. — AMBAR Villa Park LLC has purchased Villa Park I, a flex lab/industrial complex located in Henrico County, from an undisclosed seller for $12.4 million.

Located at 8040 Villa Park Drive, the 74,862-square-foot property offers significant warehouse and lab buildouts. At the time of sale, Villa Park I was 94 percent occupied by three tenants, including LabCorp and Technology Integration Group. LabCorp’s space is the company’s regional medical lab testing hub for Central Virginia, and Technology Integration Group leases 45 percent of the property.

Eric Robison and Bo McKown of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer’s capital markets group, along with Graham Stoneburner of Thalhimer, negotiated the transaction.

