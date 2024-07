SECAUCUS, N.J. — Abra Health has signed a 24,908-square-foot retail sublease in Secaucus. The operator of pediatric primary care and dental clinics is backfilling a space previously occupied by The Vitamin Shoppe and will utilize the space to centralize its billing operations and establish a call center. Jeff Kolodkin and Andrew Kirshenbaum of Newmark represented Abra Health in the lease transaction.