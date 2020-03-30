ABS Altman Warwick Arranges $15.2M Refinancing Loan for Retail Center in Hartford, Connecticut

HARTFORD, CONN. — ABS Altman Warwick, a division of ABS Partners Real Estate, has arranged a $15.2 million permanent refinancing loan for Charter Oak Marketplace, a 309,800-square-foot shopping center located in Hartford. An undisclosed direct lender provided the seven-year, nonrecourse loan, which features a fixed interest rate of 3.5 percent. Walmart anchors the shopping center along with tenants including Marshall’s and Dollar Tree, as well as several restaurants. The borrower was Paramount Realty. Morris Dweck of ABS Altman Warwick originated the loan.