ABS Altman Warwick Arranges $29.7M Refinancing for Multifamily Portfolio in Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — ABS Altman Warwick, a New York City-based division of ABS Partners Real Estate, has arranged a $29.7 million refinancing for a three-building multifamily portfolio in Upper Manhattan. The 183-unit portfolio includes a 73-unit building in Washington Heights and two buildings totaling 110 units in Hamilton Heights. Freddie Mac provided the loan at a fixed interest rate of 3.47 percent for 10 years with four years of interest-only payments. John Leslie and Patrick Rhea of ABS Altman Warwick arranged the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower, which has owned the portfolio since the early 2000s.

