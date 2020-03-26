REBusinessOnline

ABS Arranges $13M Refinancing Loan for Apartment Building in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — ABS Altman Warwick, a division of ABS Partners Real Estate, has arranged a $13 million refinancing loan for an apartment building in Manhattan. An undisclosed life insurance company provided the nonrecourse loan, which features interest-only payments for 10 years. Located at 232 East 12th St., the 10-story building includes 68 apartment units and also houses two medical offices on the ground floor. Morris Dweck of ABS arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Capri Apartments LLC.

