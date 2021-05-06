REBusinessOnline

ABS National Business Parks Purchases Gardens Plaza Mixed-Use Property in West Palm Beach for $30.6M

Gardens Plaza

Gardens Plaza is a mixed-use campus in West Palm Beach that comprises of a nine-story office tower, two-story medical office building and a development pad.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — ABS National Business Parks has purchased Gardens Plaza, a mixed-use campus in West Palm Beach that comprises of a nine-story office tower, two-story medical office building and a development pad. The locally based developer, Stiles, sold the property for $30.5 million.

Gardens Plaza is located on the south side of PGA Boulevard, adjacent to Gardens Mall and less than one mile east of Interstate 95. The property was 85 percent leased at the time of sale to a variety of corporate tenants. The tower spans 86,542 rentable square feet, and the medical office building spans 5,627 square feet and has been occupied by Jupiter Medical since 2016.

Christian Lee, José Lobón, Kevin Probel and Kevin McCarthy of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Brian Warwick with ABS Altman Warwick LLC worked alongside Amy Julian with CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance division to secure a 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through JPMorgan.

ABS National Business Parks is a New York-based, privately held owner and operator. The company plans to modernize Gardens Plaza, including upgrading to a high-level HEPA air filtration system and updating the building’s four elevators.

