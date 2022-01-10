ABS Partners Completes Redevelopment of 110,000 SF Manhattan Office Building
NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm ABS Partners Real Estate has completed the redevelopment of LX57, a 110,000-square-foot office building located at 695 Lexington Ave. in Manhattan’s Plaza District. The project included a lobby upgrade, renovated elevator cabs that feature touchless technology, a façade restoration and new furnishings of office suites. The 20-story building now also houses interior finishes that are designed for ease of cleaning and disinfection, and each floor now includes a dedicated air filtration system.
