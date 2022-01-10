ABS Partners Completes Redevelopment of 110,000 SF Manhattan Office Building

In addition to upgraded health and wellness features, tenants at 695 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan now have access to more flexible lease terms, starting with a minimum of three years.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm ABS Partners Real Estate has completed the redevelopment of LX57, a 110,000-square-foot office building located at 695 Lexington Ave. in Manhattan’s Plaza District. The project included a lobby upgrade, renovated elevator cabs that feature touchless technology, a façade restoration and new furnishings of office suites. The 20-story building now also houses interior finishes that are designed for ease of cleaning and disinfection, and each floor now includes a dedicated air filtration system.