ABS Partners Negotiates 5,000 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s NoMad Neighborhood

152-madison

Unifor has leased the entire eighth floor at 152 Madison Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY — ABS Partners Real Estate has negotiated a 5,000-square-foot office lease for Canadian trade union Unifor in the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan. The company’s new space includes the entire eighth floor at 152 Madison Avenue, an approximately 98,000 square foot office building constructed in 1929. The asking rent was $59 per square foot. Ronnie Zimmerman and Ian Weiss of ABS represented the landlord, Heskells, in the lease negotiations. Newmark Knight Frank represented Unifor.

