AC Hotels by Marriott to Open First Indiana Property in Fishers

FISHERS, IND. — AC Hotels by Marriott has committed to opening its first Indiana location at The Union at Fishers District in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. Thompson Thrift is the master developer of Fishers District. Local hotelier Dora Hospitality will own and operate the 135-room hotel. Seated on top of approximately 15,000 square feet of retail space, the property will feature meeting space, fitness equipment and European-inspired beverage and food offerings in the AC Lounge and AC Kitchen.

The Union is one of five developments within the Fishers District. In addition to the AC Hotel, the mixed-use development will incorporate approximately 57,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, 251 luxury apartment units and 70,000 square feet of Class A office space. Construction of The Union is expected to begin this quarter. Thompson Thrift is actively negotiating leases on the remaining 30 percent of retail space and has signed leases with restaurants such as Piedra, Niku Sushi, Kitchen Social, Everbowl and Racha Thai.

Thompson Thrift began work on the Fishers District in 2015. Once completed the $750 million development will span 123 acres with an array of multifamily, townhome, hotel, office, dining, shopping and entertainment options.