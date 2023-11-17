Friday, November 17, 2023
The bank occupies three contiguous floors of 1201 Walnut, which is owned by Copaken Brooks.
Academy Bank Moves into New Headquarters in Downtown Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Academy Bank has moved into its new headquarters at 1201 Walnut in downtown Kansas City. The bank occupies three contiguous floors of the building, which is owned by Copaken Brooks. Later this year, Academy Bank will open a retail banking center in the lobby of the building. Academy Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank headquartered in Kansas City with more than 70 banking centers across Missouri, Kansas, Colorado and Arizona. Bryan Johnson of Colliers represented the tenant, while Jon Copaken represented the landlord on an internal basis. Rising 29 stories, 1201 Walnut features an attached parking garage and access to the amenities of 1111 Main.

