Academy Bank occupies three office floors and maintains a retail banking center within 1201 Walnut. A helicopter was utilized to place Academy Bank signage atop the building.
Academy Bank Opens Flagship Retail Banking Center in Kansas City, Relocates Corporate Office

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Academy Bank, a full-service community bank and family-owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corp., has opened a new retail branch within the lobby of 1201 Walnut, a 29-story office tower owned by Copaken Brooks in downtown Kansas City. The bank also moved its corporate headquarters to three contiguous floors of the building totaling roughly 50,000 square feet. Additionally, the property now features Academy Bank signage. Of Academy Bank’s 71 branches, 23 are located throughout metro Kansas City. Sister bank Armed Forces Bank will maintain its headquarters in Fort Leavenworth, Kan.

