Academy Bank Relocates Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Academy Bank is relocating its corporate headquarters from Town Pavilion to 1201 Walnut in Kansas City. The bank’s new space will span 50,000 square feet across the building’s 10th, 11th and 12th floors. There will also a first-floor bank branch in the lobby. The family-owned community bank plans to make the move this fall. Ryan Biery of Copaken Brooks represented the landlord on an internal basis. Bryan Johnson of Colliers represented Academy Bank.