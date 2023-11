HUTTO, TEXAS — Academy Sports + Outdoors has opened a 50,886-square-foot store at Townwest Commons, a shopping center located in the northeastern Austin suburb of Hutto. The retailer will join EVO Entertainment as the newest tenant of the next phase of the 24.5-acre development. The EVO Entertainment space, which will span 53,000 square feet and open late next year, will feature an 800-seat cinema, bowling lanes, restaurant and bar and an arcade area.