Academy Sports Opens 80,000 SF Store in Lexington, Kentucky

The new Academy Sports + Outdoors store at South Park Shopping Center in Lexington is the sixth Academy Sports location in Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, KY. — Academy Sports + Outdoors has opened an 80,000-square-foot store within South Park Shopping Center, a retail center located at 3200 Nicholasville Road in Lexington. Kaden Cos. is the landlord of South Park, which also houses Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, Burlington and Value City Furniture. The new store is the sixth Academy Sports location in Kentucky and its first in Lexington. Academy Sports plans to open nine stores this year and another 80 to 100 new locations over the next five years. The Katy, Texas-based company currently operates 264 stores across 17 states.