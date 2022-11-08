Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens 50,000 SF Store in Houston

HOUSTON — Academy Sports + Outdoors has opened a 50,000-square-foot store at 8715 W. Loop S in Houston. The location in the city’s historic Meyerland neighborhood marks the 33rd in the greater Houston area and 107th in Texas for the locally based athletic equipment and apparel retailer. Academy also plans to open 80 to 100 new stores nationwide over the next five years.