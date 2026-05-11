Monday, May 11, 2026
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Leasing ActivityMidwestOhioRetail

Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens 55,754 SF Store in North Canton, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

NORTH CANTON, OHIO — Academy Sports + Outdoors has opened a 55,754-square-foot store at 6687 Strip Ave. NW in North Canton near Akron. Greg Guyuron and Tori Nook of Anchor Retail represented the retailer, which is actively seeking additional Ohio locations. Anchor Retail serves as Academy’s representative across northern Ohio and Columbus and has assisted the tenant in opening four Ohio locations over a three-year period. Academy, which is targeting 20 to 25 new store openings in fiscal 2026, operates more than 300 stores across 21 states.

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