Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens 63,000 SF Store in Jeffersonville, Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, IND. — Sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors has opened a new store in Jeffersonville near Louisville. The roughly 63,000-square-foot store is located at 1600 Veterans Parkway within Jeffersonville Town Center. The location marks the sixth of nine new stores Academy expects to open this year. Over the next five years, Academy plans to open 80 to 100 new stores in the U.S.

