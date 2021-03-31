Academy Sports + Outdoors Reports Record Sales of $1.6B for Fiscal Fourth Quarter

KATY, TEXAS — Academy Sports + Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) reported a record $1.6 billion in net sales for its fiscal fourth quarter that ended on Jan. 31, 2021, a figure that represents a 16.6 percent year-over-year increase. E-commerce contributed significantly to this growth, rising 60.7 percent year-over-year as customers increasingly shopped online and either picked up their goods in stores or had them delivered. For the fiscal year 2020, the metro Houston-based retailer reported total revenue of approximately $5.7 billion, an increase of 17.8 percent from fiscal 2019. The company’s stock price opened at $25.78 per share on Wednesday, March 31, up from the closing price $12.99 per share on Oct. 2, 2020, shortly after the company went public. Academy Sports + Outdoors operates more than 250 stores across 16 states.