REBusinessOnline

Academy Sports + Outdoors Reports Record Sales of $1.6B for Fiscal Fourth Quarter

Posted on by in Company News, Retail, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Academy Sports + Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) reported a record $1.6 billion in net sales for its fiscal fourth quarter that ended on Jan. 31, 2021, a figure that represents a 16.6 percent year-over-year increase. E-commerce contributed significantly to this growth, rising 60.7 percent year-over-year as customers increasingly shopped online and either picked up their goods in stores or had them delivered. For the fiscal year 2020, the metro Houston-based retailer reported total revenue of approximately $5.7 billion, an increase of 17.8 percent from fiscal 2019. The company’s stock price opened at $25.78 per share on Wednesday, March 31, up from the closing price $12.99 per share on Oct. 2, 2020, shortly after the company went public. Academy Sports + Outdoors operates more than 250 stores across 16 states.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  