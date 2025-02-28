Academy Sports + Outdoors to Open 65,297 SF Store in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Academy Sports + Outdoors has leased a 65,297-square-foot retail space in Virginia Beach. Located at 2701 N. Mall Drive, the Katy, Texas-based sporting goods and outdoor equipment retailer will be situated within Lynnhaven East Shopping Center.

This marks the first store in the Hampton Roads region for Academy Sports and its fifth overall in the state of Virginia. Connie Jordan Nielsen of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer manages the Virginia expansion efforts for Academy Sports + Outdoors and represented the retailer in the lease transaction.