NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — New York-based Acadia Lodging Brokers & Advisors has arranged the $24 million sale of the 250-room Meadowlands View Hotel in the Northern New Jersey community of North Bergen. The 12-story building has been closed since the pandemic and has significant potential for renovation or repositioning, according to the brokerage team. Arbah Hotel Corp. sold the property to American Dream Hotel LLC in an all-cash transaction.