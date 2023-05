CANTON, GA. — Acadia Realty Trust has received a $36 million loan for the refinancing of Canton Marketplace, a 335,445-square-foot shopping center in Canton, roughly 40 miles north of Atlanta.

Located at 1810 Cumming Highway, the property is 95 percent leased to tenants including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, T.J. Maxx and pOpshelf.

Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan, Richard Henry and JP Cordeiro of CBRE secured the financing on behalf of Acadia through Voya Investment Management.