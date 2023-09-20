ACC, Georgetown University Begin Residence Hall Renovation, Expansion

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A public-private partnership between American Campus Communities (ACC) and Georgetown University has broken ground on the redevelopment of Henle Village, an existing residence hall on the university’s campus in Washington, D.C. Following renovations, the community will offer an additional 278 beds, bringing the property’s bed count to 740. The residence hall will offer apartment-style units with kitchens and in-unit bathrooms. The project, which is expected for completion in summer 2025, is targeting LEED Platinum certification. The development team for the project includes RAMSA Robert A.M. Stern Architects and John Moriarty & Associates.