UCF-Palladium
The development will offer 898 beds for students attending the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
DevelopmentFloridaSoutheastStudent Housing

ACC to Break Ground on 898-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Central Florida

by Abby Cox

ORLANDO, FLA. — American Campus Communities (ACC) is set to break ground on an 898-bed student housing development located near the University of Central Florida (UCF) campus in Orlando. The development site is located adjacent to ACC’s existing Plaza on University community. Scheduled for completion in 2027, the development will offer studio, four- and five-bedroom floorplans. Amenities at the property — which is pursuing Fitwel certification — will include recreational and study spaces, a resort-style swimming pool and spa, outdoor kitchens, fire pits, lounge areas and modern fitness and wellness facilities. Niles Bolton Associates designed the project, while Clancy & Theys Construction will serve as the general contractor.

