ACC, University of Southern California Complete Second Phase of Student Housing Development in Los Angeles

The new residence hall features a 3,200-square-foot, third-level rooftop space with outdoor study zones. (Rendering courtesy of: KTGY Architecture + Planning)

LOS ANGELES — A public-private partnership between American Campus Communities and the University of Southern California (USC) has completed a second phase of a student housing development. The residence hall is located at 1630 San Pablo St. near the university’s Curry Hall and the LAC+USC Medical Center.

Shared amenities at the property include outdoor and indoor study areas, retail space and a rooftop courtyard.

“We were able to commit 35 percent of the overall area to open space,” says Benjamin Kasdan, principal at KTGY Architecture + Planning, which designed the community. “This is desirable not only during the COVID period, but beyond. The project includes many trends and features we expect to see in the future based on input from students and housing developers.”