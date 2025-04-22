Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Austin-Convention-Center
According to ACCD, following the expansion, the Austin Convention Center will be the world’s first zero-carbon-certified convention center, bolstering thhe city’s image as a leader in sustainable urban development.
CivicDevelopmentTexas

ACCD Breaks Ground on $1.6B Expansion of Austin Convention Center

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Austin Convention Center Department (ACCD) has broken ground on the expansion of the state capital’s marquee entertainment and event destination, a project that is known as Unconventional ATX and is valued at $1.6 billion. The expansion will increase the existing facility’s rentable square footage from 365,000 to 620,000 square feet. The design, led by LMN Architects and Page Southerland Page, reimagines traditional event spaces, prioritizing accessibility, flexibility, sustainability and maximization of natural light. Key architectural highlights include expansive outdoor features such as open-air terraces, public plazas and seamless indoor-outdoor connections. A joint venture between JE Dunn Construction and Turner Construction Co. is acting as general contractor and construction manager. Funding for Unconventional ATX, which is expected to be complete in late 2028 in time for the spring 2029 festival season, stems from the city’s hotel occupancy tax and other convention center revenue.

You may also like

Barron Collier to Open 21,000 SF Midtown Plaza...

EAH Housing Reopens Rodeo Gateway Seniors Housing Community...

Partnership to Develop $1.3B Mixed-Use Project in McKinney,...

Partnership Completes 100-Unit Supportive Housing Project in Austin

MAP Property Holdings Plans Renovation of US Bank...

StreetLights Residential Begins Leasing 56-Unit Apartment Building in...

Wenaas Workwear USA Signs 45,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Hobbs Brook Underway on Renovation of 384,841 SF...

Vigavi Realty to Develop 556,800 SF Industrial Project...