ACCD Breaks Ground on $1.6B Expansion of Austin Convention Center

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Austin Convention Center Department (ACCD) has broken ground on the expansion of the state capital’s marquee entertainment and event destination, a project that is known as Unconventional ATX and is valued at $1.6 billion. The expansion will increase the existing facility’s rentable square footage from 365,000 to 620,000 square feet. The design, led by LMN Architects and Page Southerland Page, reimagines traditional event spaces, prioritizing accessibility, flexibility, sustainability and maximization of natural light. Key architectural highlights include expansive outdoor features such as open-air terraces, public plazas and seamless indoor-outdoor connections. A joint venture between JE Dunn Construction and Turner Construction Co. is acting as general contractor and construction manager. Funding for Unconventional ATX, which is expected to be complete in late 2028 in time for the spring 2029 festival season, stems from the city’s hotel occupancy tax and other convention center revenue.