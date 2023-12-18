Accelerated Solutions Group Opens 80,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Tomball, Texas

TOMBALL, TEXAS — Accelerated Solutions Group, a supplier of automotive accessories, has opened an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball. The company plans to hire about 50 people to work at the facility. The seven-acre site is located within Interchange 249, a 250-acre development that comprises 3.1 million square feet across 10 buildings. Powers Brown Architecture designed the facility, which features 30-foot clear heights and 100 parking spaces. A partnership between Houston-based Lovett Industrial and New York-based Clarion Partners owns Interchange 249.