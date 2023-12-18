Monday, December 18, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Accelerated Solutions Group Opens 80,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Tomball, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TOMBALL, TEXAS — Accelerated Solutions Group, a supplier of automotive accessories, has opened an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball. The company plans to hire about 50 people to work at the facility. The seven-acre site is located within Interchange 249, a 250-acre development that comprises 3.1 million square feet across 10 buildings. Powers Brown Architecture designed the facility, which features 30-foot clear heights and 100 parking spaces. A partnership between Houston-based Lovett Industrial and New York-based Clarion Partners owns Interchange 249.

You may also like

Sava Holdings Buys 285,312 SF Office Complex in...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 23,300 SF Retail Center...

Levcor Adds Five Tenants to MarqE Entertainment Center...

Arcadis Signs 19,605 SF Office Lease in Downtown...

JLL Arranges $110.2M Sale of Central Pennsylvania Warehouse

Rockefeller Group, PCCP to Undertake 656,904 SF Industrial...

Vaisala Signs 28,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 20,000 SF Office Lease...

DAUM Commercial Negotiates 115,734 SF Warehouse Lease in...