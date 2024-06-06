Accelevation Signs 264,000 SF Industrial Lease at First Flight Commerce Center Near Dayton, Ohio

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, OHIO — Accelevation, a data center infrastructure manufacturing company, has signed a 264,000-square-foot industrial lease at First Flight Commerce Center in Miami Township near Dayton. The industrial business park, which is currently under development, will total six buildings and 1.8 million square feet upon full build-out. Acclevation is scheduled to take occupancy in the first quarter of 2025 and will fully occupy Building 1. Doug Whitten of CBRE represented the landlord, Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development. Bill Buntyn and Todd Cochran of Colliers represented the tenant. Building 1 will feature a clear height of 36 feet, eight dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 267 parking spaces and 66 trailer parking spaces.