Accesso Acquires 455,183 SF Westlakes Office Campus in Metro Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

Westlakes, a 455,183-square-foot office campus in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, was 92 percent leased at the time of sale.

BERWYN, PA. — Florida-based investment firm Accesso has acquired Westlakes, a four-building, 455,183-square-foot office campus located in the northwestern Philadelphia suburb of Berwyn. Situated on 40.4 acres, Westlakes was 92 percent leased at the time of sale with a weighted average remaining lease term of 4.7 years. Tenants include PNC Bank, Brinker Capital, Montgomery McCracken, Chartwell Investment Partners and Amring Pharmaceuticals. Amenities include multiple dining options, two fitness centers and walking trails. The seller was locally based investment and development firm Keystone Property Group. The sales price was not disclosed.