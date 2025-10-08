Accesso Acquires 555 Mangum Office Building in Downtown Durham for $72M

DURHAM, N.C. — Accesso has purchased 555 Mangum, a 251,464-square-foot office building located in downtown Durham. The developer and previous owner, Northwood Ravin, sold the Class A office building to Accesso for $72 million. Ryan Clutter, Mike McDonald, Daniel Flynn and C.J. Liuzzo of JLL brokered the sale.

Built in 2020 adjacent to the Durham Bulls Athletic Stadium, 555 Mangum features an onsite parking garage comprising 812 spaces, a newly opened rooftop bar and restaurant called The Lenny, a fitness center with locker rooms, conference center and an outdoor courtyard.

Tanium, a global cybersecurity firm, recently renewed and expanded its lease to 48,000 square feet at the building.