MINNEAPOLIS — Owner Accesso has completed new office leases or renewals totaling 57,113 square feet at IDS Center in Minneapolis. The tenants, which are in various industries such as finance, legal and business consulting, include: Fabyanske, Westra, Hart & Thomson; Hursch Blackwell LLP; WiseFool; Bremer Bank National Association; Mattel Sales Corp.; and Lathrop GPM. IDS Center rises 47 stories and totals 1.4 million square feet.