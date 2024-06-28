Accesso Executes 30,000 SF of Office Leases at Weston I in Metro Raleigh

CARY, N.C. — Accesso has executed 30,000 square feet of leases at Weston I, a two-building office property located at 1001 Winstead Drive in Cary, a suburb of Raleigh. The deals include 12,000 square feet in new leases and 18,000 square feet in renewals.

New tenants include K&A Engineering, a global engineering consultancy, and Contiem Inc., an international content management company. Hall & Burns Wealth Management LLC and Western & Southern Life Insurance Co. are two of the tenants that have renewed at Weston I.

Brian Carr and Brad Corsmeier of CBRE represented Accesso in the lease transactions. Accesso cites the property’s recently renovated lobby, fitness center and tenant lounge as helping drive the recent leasing activity.