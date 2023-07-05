Accesso Secures 60,000 SF of Office Leases at Monroe Plaza in Chicago

CHICAGO — Owner Accesso has secured nearly 60,000 square feet of office leases at Monroe Plaza in Chicago. Signing new leases were JFMC Facilities Corp., the real estate arm of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago, and PartsTrader, a cloud-based parts procurement platform for the collision repair industry. Signing renewals were Great American Insurance Group, Intersect Illinois, Rex Electric and EFG Group LLC. Mason Taylor, Karoline Eigel and Paige Krueger of Cushman & Wakefield represented Accesso in the leases.