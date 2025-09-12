Friday, September 12, 2025
Accesso Secures Loan Extension for 57-Story IDS Center Office Tower in Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Accesso has secured a one-year extension on the loan associated with the IDS Center, a 57-story office tower in Minneapolis. Ownership has also secured 110,000 square feet in new leases signed since the beginning of the year. Some of the recent activity includes a 25,513-square-foot, full-floor lease for Associated Bank NA, a 23,796-square-foot renewal for Husch Blackwell LLP, a 15,179-square-foot renewal for Zimmerman Reed LLP and a 13,515-square-foot renewal and expansion for architecture and design firm Perkins&Will. Spanning 1.4 million square feet, IDS Center features a public plaza and retail storefronts in addition to office space.

