Accesso Signs Piedmont Health Services to 24,000 SF Office Lease in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Accesso has signed a 24,000-square-foot lease with Piedmont Health Services, a North Carolina-based nonprofit healthcare system, in Durham. The tenant will occupy two spaces within two different buildings at Meridian Business Park, a 10-building office park.

The lease term for both suites is nearly 11 years and will establish the organization’s long-term administrative headquarters, as well as flex space to warehouse equipment for Piedmont Health’s clinics and facilities across 14 North Carolina counties.

Issac Brown and Doug Brock of Newmark represented Piedmont Health in the lease negotiations, and Brad Corsmeier and Brian Carr of CBRE represented Accesso. The owner also recently secured a loan modification for its mortgage at Meridian Business Park, which includes capital reserves to fund property improvements, renovations and spec suite development.