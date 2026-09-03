Thursday, September 3, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Piedmont Health Services will occupy two spaces within Meridian Business Park in Durham, N.C.
Leasing ActivityNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

Accesso Signs Piedmont Health Services to 24,000 SF Office Lease in Durham

by John Nelson

DURHAM, N.C. — Accesso has signed a 24,000-square-foot lease with Piedmont Health Services, a North Carolina-based nonprofit healthcare system, in Durham. The tenant will occupy two spaces within two different buildings at Meridian Business Park, a 10-building office park.

The lease term for both suites is nearly 11 years and will establish the organization’s long-term administrative headquarters, as well as flex space to warehouse equipment for Piedmont Health’s clinics and facilities across 14 North Carolina counties.

Issac Brown and Doug Brock of Newmark represented Piedmont Health in the lease negotiations, and Brad Corsmeier and Brian Carr of CBRE represented Accesso. The owner also recently secured a loan modification for its mortgage at Meridian Business Park, which includes capital reserves to fund property improvements, renovations and spec suite development.

You may also like

Newmark Arranges $215.8M Refinancing for Waypoint Multifamily Portfolio...

Newmark Zimmer Arranges 1.4 MSF Industrial Lease in...

Aggregate Acquires Industrial, Retail Portfolio in Northern Virginia...

JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of 121,115 SF...

Holladay, Urban League Open East Nashville Affordable Housing...

Adirondack Capital Partners Arranges $10.1M Sale of Office...

Via Transportation Signs 55,066 SF Office Lease in...

Affinius Capital Provides $35M Loan for Refinancing of...

Joint Venture Acquires 95,551 SF Office Building in...