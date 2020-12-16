Accesso to Expand 129-Acre Office Campus in Austin’s Parmer District with New Uses

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

The 7700 Parmer campus in Austin currently features 911,574 square feet of office space that is leased to a variety of tech users.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Accesso, a full-service investment manager, owner and operator, will expand a 129-acre site in Austin’s Parmer District that houses a 911,574-square-foot office complex with a variety of new uses. Plans for the expansion currently call for the development of 1,800 multifamily units, a 340-room hotel, 80,000 square feet of retail space and an additional 800,000 square feet of office space. The campus is located at 7700 Parmer Lane, adjacent to Apple’s future $1 billion campus, and currently houses a range of technology uses. Amenities include a 540-seat food hall, an onsite daycare and preschool, fitness center, running trails and outdoor volleyball and basketball courts. Accesso has received zoning approval for the project. Marc Bellet, Accesso’s national director of development, says the firm hopes to begin planning portions of the office, retail and multifamily components in the next 12 months and to begin preleasing office space in the first quarter of 2021. AQUILA Commercial is leasing the office portion of the project.