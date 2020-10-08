Accesso to Renovate Crystal Court Within IDS Center in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Office

The updated Crystal Court will feature new collaborative seating areas, a grove of trees and a new water feature.

MINNEAPOLIS — Owner Accesso has unveiled plans to renovate Crystal Court, a central gathering place located within IDS Center in Minneapolis. The renovation plan, which was designed in collaboration with Perkins and Will and New History, calls for updating the “functionality and aesthetics of the space to better meet the evolving needs of today’s consumer.” Renowned architect Philip Johnson designed the 57-story, 1.4 million-square-foot office tower, which opened in 1972. The updated Crystal Court will feature new collaborative seating areas, a grove of trees and a new water feature. Accesso, a manager, owner and operator, boasts a portfolio of 35 office properties spanning 15.6 million square feet throughout the U.S.