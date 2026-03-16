Accesso to Undertake Mixed-Use Redevelopment of 911,574 SF Office Campus in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Accesso, a Florida-based owner-operator, will undertake a mixed-use redevelopment of 7700 Parmer, a 911,574-square-foot office campus in northwest Austin. Plans for the redevelopment call for up to six office building totaling roughly 798,000 square feet, as many as 1,800 multifamily units, approximately 80,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and a boutique hotel that could have as many as 340 rooms. The campus currently consists of four buildings on 129 acres and offers amenities such as an auditorium, café, fitness center, soccer and baseball fields, a volleyball court and a daycare center. Accesso has received the necessary zoning changes for redevelopment and plans to break ground in 2027, with construction expected to last several years.