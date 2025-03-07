Friday, March 7, 2025
Accordia has acquired a two-building industrial portfolio totaling 46,400 square feet in Stallings, N.C.
Accordia Acquires 46,400 SF Industrial Portfolio in Stallings, North Carolina

by John Nelson

STALLINGS, N.C. — New Jersey-based Accordia has acquired a two-building industrial portfolio totaling 46,400 square feet in Stallings, roughly 15 miles outside of Charlotte. The purchase price was not disclosed. Foundry Commercial sourced the deal in the off-market transaction.

Located at 135-141 Cupped Oak Drive, the shallow bay property was fully leased to five tenants at the time of sale. Constructed in 1999 and 2004, the property features 18-foot clear heights, 11 dock-high doors and nine drive-in doors, as well as suite sizes that range from 7,000 to 16,200 square feet. This transaction marks Accordia’s second acquisition in the Carolinas.

