Accordia Buys 57,000 SF Healthcare Property in Warren, New Jersey

WARREN, N.J. — Locally based investment firm Accordia has purchased a three-building, 57,000-square-foot healthcare property in the Northern New Jersey community of Warren. Warren Medical Campus has been a part of Accordia’s portfolio in some form since the firm’s inception in 2005. Accordia purchased the property four months into its founding, owned it until 2015 and continued to manage the property post-sale. Now, as owners for the second time, the firm is making capital improvements to the complex, including updated corridors and doors, renovated common areas, a new courtyard and new signage. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.